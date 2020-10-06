Hungary - how the government crippled the media

Last year, as I was laying the groundwork for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's return to Hungary after a 27-year hiatus from Hungarian language programming, a Hungarian-based expert I was talking to make a startling comment.

"If you are a teenager living in Hungary today, you likely have never seen your political leaders questioned on camera by truly independent journalists."

As president of a news organisation operating across Eurasia, I witnessed this reality firsthand in centr...