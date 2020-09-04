Ad
euobserver
'If we have a [unified] response in Europe we can better influence what's happening in the world,' an EU official said (Photo: Michael Bird)

How EU aims - hopefully - to secure vaccine by end of 2020

Digital
EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Since July, the European Commission has been investing in speeding up the development of potential Covid-19 vaccines - and securing doses for EU citizens.

While the development of a vaccine can normally take up to 10 years, researchers worldwide are trying to shorten the process from 18 months to just 12 months.

Last week, the commission signed its first contract, on behalf of member states, with British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca for the supply of

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Summit cut health & research, despite second-wave fear
Spain fears tourism blow amid 'second wave' measures
EU wants to pay in advance for promising vaccines
EU secures 300m of potential vaccines, as Covid-19 cases rise
'If we have a [unified] response in Europe we can better influence what's happening in the world,' an EU official said (Photo: Michael Bird)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections