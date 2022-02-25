Has the EU gone far enough on sanctions?

There is no doubt about the illegality of the war of aggression Russia is waging against Ukraine, nor about the condemnation of these actions by democracies across the globe, including in the European Union.
European leaders expressed their resolve to react forcefully and decisively, including with economic sanctions, to send a strong signal to Moscow. And by late Friday afternoon, there were strong - but unconfirmed - indications that ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Fabian Zuleeg is chief executive and chief economist at the European Policy Centre.
Fabian Zuleeg is chief executive and chief economist at the European Policy Centre.