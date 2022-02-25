Solidarity with Ukraine refugees, but there may be limits

The European Union was in a state of suspended anticipation on Friday, facing what could be the biggest inflow of refugees in its history as a result of fighting in Ukraine — but still reluctant to go into its highest response mode ahead of large-scale arrivals.

A looming question is whether the EU will be able to accommodate what could potentially be millions of frightened and hungry people, or whether, if they arrive, they will be stuck on the EU borderlands in a replay of previous m...