The EU Commission estimated new rules could generate €270bn of additional GDP by 2028 (Photo: Pixabay)

EU seeks to capture the value of the Internet of Things

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM and other cloud-service providers will have to put in place safeguards to prevent non-EU governments' unlawful access to EU data, according to the European Commission's new data-sharing rules.

The EU's Data Act, published on Wednesday (23 February), sets obligations for data-sharing, in a bid to compete with the major US and Chinese companies in the revolution of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The IoT refers to the network of smart devices that trans...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

