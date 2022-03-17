Ad
euobserver
The hideous and overwhelming Palace of the Parliament building in Bucharest — even now, a guided tour lasts 2km but only takes in five percent of its rooms (Photo: Flickr/Matt Kieffer)

How Nato's Bucharest summit came back to bite in Ukraine

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Matthew Tempest, Berlin,

Theres's a cliche that backroom negotiations at big summits sometimes feel as if they're taking place in a "hall of mirrors."

In the case of the 2008 Nato summit in Bucharest, where Ukraine was first offered the now red-hot issue of joining the Western alliance, it was also literally true.

The Nato summit was held in Nikolai Ceaușescu's People's Palace (now the Palace of the Parliament). It's a fairytale-turned-nightmare monument to the ego and self-promotion of the late Romanian ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matt Tempest is the Berlin-based editor and journalist for EUobserver, and previously worked at AFP, The Guardian, and dpa.

Related articles

Nato troops moving east to avert 'spillover' from Ukraine war
Tusk turns on former partners over Ukraine 'disgrace'
Fighter jets included in EU arms-to-Ukraine scheme
The hideous and overwhelming Palace of the Parliament building in Bucharest — even now, a guided tour lasts 2km but only takes in five percent of its rooms (Photo: Flickr/Matt Kieffer)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Matt Tempest is the Berlin-based editor and journalist for EUobserver, and previously worked at AFP, The Guardian, and dpa.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections