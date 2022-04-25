Magic Magid: The paradox at the heart of EU's Green Deal

Magid Magid describes himself as a "compassionate disrupter". That's how he made his mark in Brussels (and beyond) during his short but very visible pre-Brexit stint at the European Parliament representing Yorkshire and the Humber.
And it is through compassion, empathy and disruptive ideas that he is now drawing attention to the Union of Justice, the organisation he founded in March 2020 to press for...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the new editor of the EUobserver magazine.
Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the new editor of the EUobserver magazine.