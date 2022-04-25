Ad
euobserver
Former Green MEP from the UK, 'compassionate disrupter' Magid 'Magic' Magid (Photo: European Parliament)

Magic Magid: The paradox at the heart of EU's Green Deal

Rule of Law
Green Economy
War, Peace and the Green Economy
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Magid Magid describes himself as a "compassionate disrupter". That's how he made his mark in Brussels (and beyond) during his short but very visible pre-Brexit stint at the European Parliament representing Yorkshire and the Humber.

And it is through compassion, empathy and disruptive ideas that he is now drawing attention to the Union of Justice, the organisation he founded in March 2020 to press for...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the new editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Related articles

'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking
Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'
Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
For EU Green Deal to go global, you need delicate diplomacy
Former Green MEP from the UK, 'compassionate disrupter' Magid 'Magic' Magid (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the new editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections