euobserver
The PAKS nuclear power plant in Hungary. A new unit is being built by Rosatom, the Russian nuclear energy giant (Photo: MVM - Paks Nuclear Power Plant)

Does Ukraine war mean a renaissance for nuclear in EU?

Green Economy
War, Peace and the Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the EU ramps up efforts to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas, the focus has shifted back towards nuclear energy — along with renewables — as an option.\n \nBoosting nuclear energy capacity would also fit with the EU's Green Deal, with proponents of nuclear seeing it as a vital tool to reach net-zero targets. At the start of this year, the EU executive also proposed to classify some nuclear investments as green — a highly-controversial move.\n \nExpanding reliance on nuclear energy i...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Tags

