Does Ukraine war mean a renaissance for nuclear in EU?

As the EU ramps up efforts to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas, the focus has shifted back towards nuclear energy — along with renewables — as an option.



Boosting nuclear energy capacity would also fit with the EU's Green Deal, with proponents of nuclear seeing it as a vital tool to reach net-zero targets. At the start of this year, the EU executive also proposed to classify some nuclear investments as green — a highly-controversial move.



Expanding reliance on nuclear energy i...