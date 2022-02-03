Frontex chief took €8,500 private flight to Brussels meeting

The EU's border agency Frontex spent €8,500 to send its executive director Fabrice Leggeri on a private jet to attend a meeting in Brussels.
The expense poses new questions about operations at the EU's most well-funded agency, which has in the past billed the EU taxpayer €94,000 for a gala dinner at the Belvedere restaurant in Warsaw.
With a half-billion euro annual budget, Frontex, based in Warsaw, is the largest and most ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
