Frontex chief took €8,500 private flight to Brussels meeting

The EU's border agency Frontex spent €8,500 to send its executive director Fabrice Leggeri on a private jet to attend a meeting in Brussels.

The expense poses new questions about operations at the EU's most well-funded agency, which has in the past billed the EU taxpayer €94,000 for a gala dinner at the Belvedere restaurant in Warsaw.

With a half-billion euro annual budget, Frontex, based in Warsaw, is the largest and most ...