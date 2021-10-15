Ad
Fewer than 5 percent of people in Africa have had two jabs (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

Africa seeks EU help on global vaccine-waiver

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

African countries are seeking EU help on waiving vaccine patents to combat the pandemic at an upcoming meeting in Rwanda.

"The AU reiterated its support for the Trips Waiver and urged the EU to engage constructively towards conclusion of a targeted and time-limited Trips Waiver which is critical to a WTO [World Health Organisation] response to the Covid-19 pandemic," the African Union (AU) is keen to say in a joint communiqué after European and African foreign ministers meet in Kigali ...

