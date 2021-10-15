Africa seeks EU help on global vaccine-waiver

African countries are seeking EU help on waiving vaccine patents to combat the pandemic at an upcoming meeting in Rwanda.
"The AU reiterated its support for the Trips Waiver and urged the EU to engage constructively towards conclusion of a targeted and time-limited Trips Waiver which is critical to a WTO [World Health Organisation] response to the Covid-19 pandemic," the African Union (AU) is keen to say in a joint communiqué after European and African foreign ministers meet in Kigali ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
