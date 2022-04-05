Ad
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson will attend multiple gas lobby events this spring (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU tours gas lobby events, amid escalating climate crisis

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Commission is sending its energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, on a gas lobby tour at a time when climate change targets are possibly being reassessed in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Simson on Thursday (7 April), is opening speaker at the Gas Infrastructure Europe's (GIE) annual conference in Budapest, which includes state secretaries from mainly eastern European countries and gas industry insiders.

A GIE spokesperson told EUobserver that the conference aims t...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

