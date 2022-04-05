EU tours gas lobby events, amid escalating climate crisis

The European Commission is sending its energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, on a gas lobby tour at a time when climate change targets are possibly being reassessed in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Simson on Thursday (7 April), is opening speaker at the Gas Infrastructure Europe's (GIE) annual conference in Budapest, which includes state secretaries from mainly eastern European countries and gas industry insiders.

A GIE spokesperson told EUobserver that the conference aims t...