Russian war crimes? Over 140 children killed in Ukraine

The death toll of children in Ukraine continues to mount amid allegations of war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces, Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova has said.

"We have registered 141 children killed during the war," she told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (29 March).

But Denisova said the true toll is likely much higher, given the limited access to areas surrounded by the Russians.

This includes Mariupol, a port city almost totally devastated by indiscriminate s...