More US gas may explode prices in Europe, experts warn

The United States pledged to increase the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU in a bid to reduce its dependence on Russian gas amid warnings that such a move could push prices even higher.

Washington will supply Europe with 15bn cubic metres of liquefied natural gas before the end of the year, US president Joe Biden and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday (25 March).

The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and end a...