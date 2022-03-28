Chief EU advisor warns of 'transition-wash' on taxonomy

The European Union should update its green investment rulebook, to make sure EU companies move towards sustainable production methods, Nathan Fabian, the European Commission's chief scientific advisor said on Monday (28 March).
The so-called taxonomy for sustainable investments is the classification system meant to channel investment into environmentally-sustainable sectors.
It forms the financial backbone of the EU's Green Deal climate policies, but it has come under fire recent...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
