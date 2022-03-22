Nature on hold as EU puts premium on food security

The EU has put on hold the publication of two flagship EU environmental policies — on nature restoration and pesticides — ostensibly because of concerns over the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on food security.
The move has further aroused concerns among environmental groups that the EU and powerful farming industry lobbies are using the conflict to delay legislation instead of adapting their practices in the interests of E...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
