The world didn't need yet another war for the European Commission to realise that the invisible hand of the market cannot solve everything.
After Putin's criminal invasion of Ukraine, the commission seems to have come to terms with Europe's problematic dependence on Russian gas.
According to official data, the EU imports 90 percent of its gas consumption, with Russia supplying around 45 percent.
With their latest set of proposals, Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
The three authors are all Left MEPs on the European Parliament Industry Committee: Cornelia Ernst (Die Linke), Marisa Matias MEP (Bloc de Esquerda) and Sira Rego (Izquierda Unida).
The three authors are all Left MEPs on the European Parliament Industry Committee: Cornelia Ernst (Die Linke), Marisa Matias MEP (Bloc de Esquerda) and Sira Rego (Izquierda Unida).