France tops mass DNA-collection in EU

France has amassed more DNA profiles than any other EU state, according to an internal EU document dated 25 March and obtained by EUobserver.

As of the end of last year, the security-centric French state has a database of over six million DNA profiles.

By comparison, Germany comes in at a distant second with 1.2 million, followed by Spain at 460,000 and the Netherlands at almost 400,000.

Out of the six million DNA profiles in France, some 800,000 are classified as not having...