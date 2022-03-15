Wariness over more shared EU borrowing

European finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (15 March) agreed to loosen state aid rules to allow member states to support companies disadvantaged by sanctions on Russia and high commodity prices.
They also called on all member states to increase investments in renewables in order to end dependency on Russian gas.
But some EU members wanted more substantial support measures, including new forms of mutual debt issuance.
Opposition to joint European debt remain...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
