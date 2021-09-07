The defeat of the 'Global War on Terror'

Twenty years after 9/11, the Global War on Terror (GWOT) appears to be on the path to defeat.
The concept, invented to address the trauma induced by the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, fell short of its promoters' promises.
The different interventions undertaken in its name have almost always been a catastrophe, as jihadism adapted, spread, and grew; simulta...
Dr Julien Théron teaches conflict and international security at Sciences Po.
