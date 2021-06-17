Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs

NGOs are pressing the EU to help rescue people at sea, following similar recent calls from the European Parliament.

The demand on Wednesday (16 June) comes amid heightened prospects that more will attempt to cross the central Mediterranean from Libya over the coming weeks.

Aside from Doctors without Borders' (MSF) Geo Barents rescue boat, no other NGO vessel is currently at sea.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, along with Ecre, a Brussels-base NGO, want member s...