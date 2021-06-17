Europe needs to help sea rescues, say NGOs

NGOs are pressing the EU to help rescue people at sea, following similar recent calls from the European Parliament.
The demand on Wednesday (16 June) comes amid heightened prospects that more will attempt to cross the central Mediterranean from Libya over the coming weeks.
Aside from Doctors without Borders' (MSF) Geo Barents rescue boat, no other NGO vessel is currently at sea.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, along with Ecre, a Brussels-base NGO, want member s...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
