Heavy industry, transport and agriculture are the sectors benefitting most from EU fossil-fuel subsidies (Photo: angeloangelo)

15 EU states subsidise fossil-fuels more than renewables

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Fifteen EU member states gave more subsidies to fossil fuels than to renewable energies in 2020, despite their climate commitments, a new report from the European Court of Auditors revealed on Monday (31 January).

On average, renewable-energy subsidies are higher than fossil-fuel subsidies across the EU, but there are significant differences between EU countries.

In 2020, Finland, Ireland,...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

