Exposed: Who were Russia's spies at Nato HQ?

A lieutenant colonel with top-level Kremlin links, a spy-catcher, and a Big Data specialist - the identities of eight Russians recently expelled by Nato give clues to why Moscow reacted so harshly and what its operatives were doing.

The eight people who Russia said were "diplomats" at its embassy to the Nato HQ in Brussels were in fact "undeclared intelligence officers" conducting "activities not in line with their accreditation", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said while anno...