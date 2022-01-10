Ad
euobserver
Alexander Smushko (circled) with Russian armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov (third from right) (Photo: mil.ru)

Investigation

Exposed: Who were Russia's spies at Nato HQ?

EU & the World
Investigations
by Andrew Rettman and Dossier Center, Brussels and London,

A lieutenant colonel with top-level Kremlin links, a spy-catcher, and a Big Data specialist - the identities of eight Russians recently expelled by Nato give clues to why Moscow reacted so harshly and what its operatives were doing.

The eight people who Russia said were "diplomats" at its embassy to the Nato HQ in Brussels were in fact "undeclared intelligence officers" conducting "activities not in line with their accreditation", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said while anno...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigationsInvestigation

Author Bio

This article is the first in a series of upcoming stories on Russian espionage in Belgium and the EU institutions in a project supported by journalismfund.eu, a Brussels-based NGO.

Related articles

State insecurity: Can Belgium protect EU and Nato?
Did Russia get Nato's cosmic-level secrets?
Russia denigrates Nato by closing embassy
Alexander Smushko (circled) with Russian armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov (third from right) (Photo: mil.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigationsInvestigation

Author Bio

This article is the first in a series of upcoming stories on Russian espionage in Belgium and the EU institutions in a project supported by journalismfund.eu, a Brussels-based NGO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections