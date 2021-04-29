Bulgaria accuses Russia of other bomb attacks on Nato

Four explosions and an assassination attempt in Bulgaria were likely perpetrated by Russia, Bulgaria has said, after the Czech Republic, a fellow Nato ally, said Russia killed two people there in 2014.
"It was established during the investigation that six Russian citizens spent time on the Republic of Bulgaria's territory around the dates of the explosions," Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Bulgarian prosecutor, told press in Sofia on Wednesday (28 April).
"Evidence is being c...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
