Allies show unity ahead of imposing more Russia sanctions

Foreign ministers from the EU-27, plus the UK, Canada, and US met in Brussels on Friday (4 March) in a show of transatlantic unity after a week in which they imposed crippling sanctions that are effectively designed to crash the Russian economy.

The ministers were joined by their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba via video link from Kyiv, a city now almost completely encircled by Russian invading forces.

Kuleba has been pleading for Western powers to close off Ukraine air space...