Ad
euobserver
US state secretary Anthony Blinken (l) and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell arriving to the council meeting on Friday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Allies show unity ahead of imposing more Russia sanctions

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Foreign ministers from the EU-27, plus the UK, Canada, and US met in Brussels on Friday (4 March) in a show of transatlantic unity after a week in which they imposed crippling sanctions that are effectively designed to crash the Russian economy.

The ministers were joined by their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba via video link from Kyiv, a city now almost completely encircled by Russian invading forces.

Kuleba has been pleading for Western powers to close off Ukraine air space...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

West doing too little, too late over Russia's aggression
Kyiv seeks weapons, as EU nudges toward SWIFT ban
Strategy to cripple Russian finances going to plan, says EU
EU arms shipments gather pace despite Russian threats
US state secretary Anthony Blinken (l) and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell arriving to the council meeting on Friday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections