Right of Reply: Viktor Orbán's office responds to EUobserver

Last week, following a closely watched military build-up, Russia attacked a sovereign, independent country bordering the European Union.

"Russia attacked Ukraine with military force this morning," said prime minister Viktor Orbán that day. "Together with our EU and Nato allies, we condemn Russia's military action."

"Hungary's position is clear," said foreign minister Péter Szijjártó, referring explicitly to the outbreak of war. "We stand by Ukraine. We stand by Ukraine's territor...