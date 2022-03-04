Right of Reply: Viktor Orbán's office responds to EUobserver

Last week, following a closely watched military build-up, Russia attacked a sovereign, independent country bordering the European Union.
"Russia attacked Ukraine with military force this morning," said prime minister Viktor Orbán that day. "Together with our EU and Nato allies, we condemn Russia's military action."
"Hungary's position is clear," said foreign minister Péter Szijjártó, referring explicitly to the outbreak of war. "We stand by Ukraine. We stand by Ukraine's territor...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Zoltán Kovács is spokesman for the Hungarian government. He was responding to this piece, among others Why Orbán won't really change his spots.
Zoltán Kovács is spokesman for the Hungarian government. He was responding to this piece, among others Why Orbán won't really change his spots.