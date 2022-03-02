Ad
euobserver
Eerik-Niiles Kross, campaigning for election as mayor of Tallinn in 2013

Estonia did try to warn you

by Eerik-Niiles Kross, Tallinn,

Over 70 percent of Ukrainians believe that they will win the war. Russia has, in less than a week, already lost one-third as many men as they lost in Afghanistan over the entire decade of their war there. Think about it, and feel for the mothers.\n \nAnd it is no exaggeration to say that Nato and the EU have attained an unprecedented sense of unity, energy and purpose. In each European country, whole populations have rallied to raise help for Ukraine. People from all walks of life – from doct...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eerik-Niiles Kross is an Estonian MP, a member of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, and ex-national coordinator of Estonia's intelligence services.

