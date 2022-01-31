France seeks crackdown on EU art traffickers

Europe is a haven for stolen art trafficking and EU states should be doing more about it, France has said.
"Crime targeting cultural property has flourished during the pandemic," the French EU presidency warned in a memo about Trafficking of cultural goods on 20 January, seen by EUobserver.
There were spikes in looting from Asia and the South Pacific, the Americas, and Africa in 2020, France noted, ci...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.