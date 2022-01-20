MEPs to crackdown on digital 'Wild West'

MEPs will vote on Thursday (20 January) their positions on the Digital Services Act (DSA), paving the way for negotiations with EU governments under the French EU Council presidency.
The landmark EU law on tech rules, once agreed, will become the world first-ever legally binding tool setting out transparency obligations for online players and holding Big Tech giants accountable.
"It has become clear to everyone that the lack of rules and democratic controls on the decisions of a h...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
