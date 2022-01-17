Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (l) and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Brest on Friday (Photo: consilium.eu)

Exclusive

No love for Russia in latest EU strategy

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has redacted the only nice thing it was planning to say about Russia from its landmark strategy paper.

"Many common interests and a shared culture in fact link the EU and Russia. That is why the EU strategy aims at engaging Russia in some specific issues," the EU had been planning to say in its 'Strategic Compass', according to a previous draft dated 9 November.

But the latest version of the te...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU's Borrell contradicts Germany on Russia gas pipeline
Nato and Russia in talks to reopen embassies
German minister takes lone stand on China rights abuse
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (l) and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Brest on Friday (Photo: consilium.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections