MEPs demand new EU biodiversity law by next year

The European Parliament has called on the Commission to put forward an unprecedented European biodiversity law next year, similar to the EU climate law - with binding targets for the protection of ecosystems.

Last year, the commission published a plan to halt biodiversity loss, including a restoration target of at least 30 percent of the EU's land and sea to be protected by 2030.

Now MEPs want this and other targets to be put into EU law in order to monitor members states' implem...