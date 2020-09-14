Ad
euobserver
EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen will address MEPs in Brussels, rather than Strasbourg, after the parliament president decided not to take risks with coronavirus (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen delivers 'State of Union' speech This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will lay out her vision of the state of the European Union, in her first such annual speech on Wednesday (16 September) in the European parliament in Brussels.

The speech launches the autumn political semester in the EU, and commission president is expected to address the Covid-19 pandemic, migration and key foreign political issues.

She is also expected to present her plans for the bloc's economic recovery, and the fight against clim...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Russia pipeline too precious to sanction, Germany says
Cyprus blocking EU sanctions on Belarus
Turkey and Greece to hold rival military exercises near Crete
Parliament wants funding and legal pledges in budget talks
EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen will address MEPs in Brussels, rather than Strasbourg, after the parliament president decided not to take risks with coronavirus (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections