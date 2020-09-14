Von der Leyen delivers 'State of Union' speech This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will lay out her vision of the state of the European Union, in her first such annual speech on Wednesday (16 September) in the European parliament in Brussels.

The speech launches the autumn political semester in the EU, and commission president is expected to address the Covid-19 pandemic, migration and key foreign political issues.

She is also expected to present her plans for the bloc's economic recovery, and the fight against clim...