EU parliament chairs explain missing lobbyist meetings

Last year, the European Parliament adopted rules requiring MEPs who chair committees to publish their meetings with registered lobbyists.
But earlier this week, the NGO Transparency International revealed six out of the 22 chairs have so far failed to do so since July 2019.
EUobserver has reached out to all six, asking an explanation. All have responded.
Among them is the European Parliament's committee on in...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
