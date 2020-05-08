Ad
euobserver
The European Banking Authority refused to act on the Danske Bank money-laundering scandal (Photo: eba.europa.eu)

'Disappointing' watchdog may get new EU banking role

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU banking watchdog which refused to act on €200bn of illicit Russian money may now end up getting a supervisory role on EU anti-money laundering rules.

The European Banking Authority's (EBA) board early last year shelved an internal report exposing how Danske Bank had done business with thousands of "suspicious" clients.

But the European Commission is now suggesting the authority as an option for a new supervisor role as a p...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Denmark's image 'damaged' by bank scandal
