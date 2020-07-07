Belarus: Inside Lukashenko’s crackdown on independent voices

June 10, 2020, 18:43. Two men approach a car parked in a narrow street near Hrodna city centre, in western Belarus. Behind them, eight young men follow.

The men surround the car shouting "Police!", as they take the hands of both men and pack them into a grey unmarked van that has just pulled over.

In a couple of seconds, the bus is driving fast along the streets of the Hrodna - once a favourite city of Stefan Batory, the famed 16th century Polish-Lithuanian king.

This looks ...