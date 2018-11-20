Ad
Athens: new academy to provide 'training in intelligence disciplines' (Photo: Barcex)

Cyprus and Greece to create EU spy academy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU defence and foreign ministers have agreed to create a joint intelligence training school and to develop new hardware, including drones and electronic warfare technology, as part of plans for what could one day be an "EU army".

The "Joint EU Intelligence School" will "provide education and training in intelligence disciplines and other specific fields to EU member states intelligence personnel", the EU Council said in a press release after ministers met in Brussels on Monday (19 Nove...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

