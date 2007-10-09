MEPs to cut EU foreign policy budget in tactical manoeuvre

Members of the European Parliament's budget committee have approved a plan for EU spending in 2008 which includes a tactical move aimed at securing fresh money for the controversial Galileo satellite system and European technology institute projects.

The final part of the draft budget dealing with foreign policy was approved on Monday (8 October) and its full version is scheduled to get a first reading go-ahead by the whole plenary on 23 October in Strasbourg.

In a bid to strength...