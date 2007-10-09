Ad
euobserver
Fight over EU budget is also a fight for power among EU institutions (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs to cut EU foreign policy budget in tactical manoeuvre

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's budget committee have approved a plan for EU spending in 2008 which includes a tactical move aimed at securing fresh money for the controversial Galileo satellite system and European technology institute projects.

The final part of the draft budget dealing with foreign policy was approved on Monday (8 October) and its full version is scheduled to get a first reading go-ahead by the whole plenary on 23 October in Strasbourg.

In a bid to strength...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Fight over EU budget is also a fight for power among EU institutions (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections