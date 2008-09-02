MEPs recommend diluting CO2 cap on cars

Liberal and conservative MEPs in a key committee in the European Parliament have combined to recommend a dilution of proposed rules on capping carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) from cars.

Late Monday evening (1 September), the parliament's industry committee recommended that emission curbs on vehicles be applied only to 60 percent of a company's fleet of cars in 2012, rising to cover a company's entire fleet in 2015.

The European Commission had originally proposed that the imposition...