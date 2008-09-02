Ad
euobserver
One car would count as three cars in the case of zero-emissions vehicles (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs recommend diluting CO2 cap on cars

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Liberal and conservative MEPs in a key committee in the European Parliament have combined to recommend a dilution of proposed rules on capping carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) from cars.

Late Monday evening (1 September), the parliament's industry committee recommended that emission curbs on vehicles be applied only to 60 percent of a company's fleet of cars in 2012, rising to cover a company's entire fleet in 2015.

The European Commission had originally proposed that the imposition...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
One car would count as three cars in the case of zero-emissions vehicles (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections