EU helpless to stop Nagorno-Karabakh war

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is getting worse and there is little the EU can do about it, its top diplomat has said.
The fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region was "really becoming worse and worse", EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell told MEPs in Brussels on Wednesday (7 October).
"Unfortunately, at this point, further escalation and involvement of regional actors cannot be excluded," he added.
The EU did not even know what was really happening on ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
