French women 'must wait 1,000 years' for equal pay

Women in France may have to wait over 1,000 years before the gender pay-gap is fully eliminated on current trends, according to a new study.
The research by the Brussels-based European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), published on Monday (5 October) found that the French gap had narrowed by only 0.1 percent since 2010.
President Emmanuel Macron made gender equality one of his core policy objectives for his five-year mandate.
Although the number of French women MPs has since...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
