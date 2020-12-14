Sweden's Nato debate resurfaces

You might have seen the headlines about a Swedish parliament majority backing the 'Nato option'. But before you draw the conclusion that Sweden anytime soon will apply for membership - hold your horses! There is still a vast majority against membership in parliament.
So what is behind the headlines? There are some factors to point out to some interesting coincidences in timing. But, first, the necessary background to the Swedish debate.
Neighbouring Finland has had an articulat...
Patrik Oksanen is a journalist and senior fellow of the Stockholm Free World Forum and member of Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences.
