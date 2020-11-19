Ad
Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed (l) and EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell (r) in Addis Ababa in October (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU fears 'unravelling' of Ethiopia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The "unravelling" of Ethiopia, millions of new refugees, and warfare spilling as far as the Red Sea coast - this is what the EU and its regional allies fear, a leaked report says.

"Both sides do not give sign of stepping back and the risk of spreading violence and the unravelling of the Ethiopian state is present should the current crisis endure," the internal EU report, seen by EUobserver, said.

"Critical questions to observe will be the cohesion of the national army and the rea...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

