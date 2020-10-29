Ad
euobserver
'This is not going to be over until it’s over everywhere,' said Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot (Photo: M.G.N. - Marcel ON OF)

EU Commission's Covid-19 expert offers bleak outlook

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission's top scientific pandemic adviser has offered a sober prognosis on available options to eradicate Covid-19.

There are four theoretical ways out of the pandemic, Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot who is a special advisor to the European commission president, told reporters on Wednesday (28 October).

Only the final one appears to provide any hope.

The first option is that the virus changes "by some miracle" so that it becomes less lethal.

"Unlike...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU tries to avoid lockdowns as global death toll reaches 1m
EU states struggle to better sync Covid-19 measures
EU 'failed' to safeguard civic freedoms during pandemic
Anti-mask protesters pose challenge for EU authorities
'This is not going to be over until it’s over everywhere,' said Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot (Photo: M.G.N. - Marcel ON OF)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections