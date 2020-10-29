EU Commission's Covid-19 expert offers bleak outlook

The European Commission's top scientific pandemic adviser has offered a sober prognosis on available options to eradicate Covid-19.
There are four theoretical ways out of the pandemic, Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot who is a special advisor to the European commission president, told reporters on Wednesday (28 October).
Only the final one appears to provide any hope.
The first option is that the virus changes "by some miracle" so that it becomes less lethal.
"Unlike...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.