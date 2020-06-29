Germany's EU presidency launches This WEEK

On Sunday (28 June) Poland's voters cast their ballots in the first round of presidential elections - in what was first major election in an EU country since the coronavirus outbreak.

The ballot was initially scheduled to be held in early May but was cancelled with just four days to go after the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) dropped an attempt to push through a highly-controversial all-postal vote.

Voting will most likely go to a second round on 12 July as neither incumbent...