Italian energy giant director advising EU foreign policy chief

A recently-appointed board member of Italy's largest energy giant, Eni, is special advisor to the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Although the EU says there is no conflict of interests, the mix-up of internal procedures behind the appointment is likely an embarrassment for the European Commission.

"I am a non-executive independent director in Eni since April 2020," said Nathalie Tocci, an Italian political scientist and honorary professor, in an email to EUobserver on We...