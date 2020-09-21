German court hears harrowing testimony of Syria torture

On 9 and 10 September, a former cemetery worker testified to gruesome details of the Syrian regime's torture programme in the so-called al-Khatib trial, which is taking place in Koblenz, Germany.

It was the world's first trial of torture in Syria.

It falls under Germany's universal jurisdiction law on crimes against humanity and it comes after Germany arrested two Syrian intelligence officers on its territory in February 2019.

But the Koblenz court is not keeping full and ...