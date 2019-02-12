Saudis paying College of Europe to lobby MEPs

A prestigious EU-funded post-graduate institute, known as the College of Europe, is being paid by the Saudi government to set up private meetings between Saudi ambassadors, EU officials, and MEPs.
The Bruges-based institute counts politicians, former prime ministers, and top-ranking EU officials as alumni and bo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.