EU banks more vulnerable to shocks than feared

Eurozone banks might be much more vulnerable to a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis than EU "stress-tests" have said, according to a new audit.

The tests, published last year, excluded many of Europe's weakest banks, ignored key factors that could cause a bank to fail, and used simulations which had nothing to do with the 2008 crisis, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) in Luxembourg said on Wednesday (10 July).

They also gave too much weight to national regulators' opinions,...