Ad
euobserver
The World Health Organization said it is too early to consider Covid an 'endemic' virus - since it is not settling into a stable and predictive transmission (Photo: World Bank / Henitsoa Rafalia)

WHO: Omicron to infect over half of Europeans in two months

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Omicron represents "a new west-to-east tidal wave" that is likely to infect more than half of the population living in Europe within the next two months, increasing the burden on healthcare systems across the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday (11 January).

Omicron, first identified in South Africa in November, is quickly becoming the dominant variant in western Europe and is now also spreading in the Balkans.

The rate of infections in the first week...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

WHO 'good news': more proof of milder Omicron symptoms
EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules
Christmas travel disrupted by Omicron variant
EU readies for 'big Omicron wave' amid record Covid cases
The World Health Organization said it is too early to consider Covid an 'endemic' virus - since it is not settling into a stable and predictive transmission (Photo: World Bank / Henitsoa Rafalia)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections