WHO: Omicron to infect over half of Europeans in two months

Omicron represents "a new west-to-east tidal wave" that is likely to infect more than half of the population living in Europe within the next two months, increasing the burden on healthcare systems across the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday (11 January).

Omicron, first identified in South Africa in November, is quickly becoming the dominant variant in western Europe and is now also spreading in the Balkans.

The rate of infections in the first week...