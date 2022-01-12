Ad
French president Emmanuel Macron at a memorial ceremony for Samuel Paty in 2020 (Photo: Ghislain Mariette / Présidence de la République)

Blasphemy and jihad: Macron launches EU debate

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has launched an EU debate on the "extremely sensitive" issue of blasphemy and jihadist violence, in a move that risks further alienating European Muslims.

"Recent episodes have shown the extremely sensitive nature of the notion of blasphemy, which rallies and mobilises all streams of the radical Islamist scene," the French EU presidency said in a recent memo to member states.

"This evolution of the threat seems tangible in several European countries," it added.

"In...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

