Ombudsman launches probe into Commission tobacco lobbying

The EU Ombudsman has launched an inquiry to assess if the European Commission complies with transparency obligations over tobacco lobbying – ahead of upcoming revisions of rules targeting tobacco consumption.

Emily O'Reilly, who investigates maladministration in the EU institutions, has asked the EU executive to provide all documents concerning meetings with tobacco lobbyists in 2020 and 2021 – including those requested under access to documents procedures.

In this new inquiry, la...