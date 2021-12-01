Ad
euobserver
Currently, nearly 20 percent of the EU population aged 15 or over smoke cigarettes daily (Photo: European Parliament)

Ombudsman launches probe into Commission tobacco lobbying

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU Ombudsman has launched an inquiry to assess if the European Commission complies with transparency obligations over tobacco lobbying – ahead of upcoming revisions of rules targeting tobacco consumption.

Emily O'Reilly, who investigates maladministration in the EU institutions, has asked the EU executive to provide all documents concerning meetings with tobacco lobbyists in 2020 and 2021 – including those requested under access to documents procedures.

In this new inquiry, la...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

